New York City Responds To Recent Surge In Bias Incidents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City is increasing efforts to combat bias and discrimination.

The Commission on Human Rights said it has seen a 30 percent increase this year in complaints of discrimination based on race, religion, national origin and immigration status.

Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“This is a city built on inclusion and diversity,” Malalis said.

Discriminatory harassment has no place in #NYC. Learn the facts and know how you are protected at https://t.co/7fTj2qo3QM #AlwaysNewYork pic.twitter.com/oPo55bj5Yd — NYC Human Rights (@NYCCHR) December 20, 2016

The commission is creating a response team to monitor incidents citywide and provide resources for victims and affected communities.

It is also expanding its anti-bias hotline (718-722-3131), whose operators are trained by the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Organizers of the efforts note a recent spate of bias attacks near public transit. On Tuesday, teams handed out informational brochures outside subway stations.

“We are in eight different subway locations reminding New Yorkers that they are legally protected against discrimination and harassment and bias attacks,” Malalis said.

The teams are also urging people to report any incidents they’ve experienced or seen.

In addition to the human rights commission and the mayor’s office, participants included elected officials and the Department of Consumer Affairs.

