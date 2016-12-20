New Year’s Eve In NYC: Best Bars To Ring In 2017

By Deirdre Haggerty

A new year is upon us. Where will you celebrate, and will it be a night to remember? The best bars in New York City to ring in 2017 are as follows. However, these holiday hot spots sell out fast, so be sure to call for reservations or check the websites for details. Happy New Year 2017!

The Grayson

16 First Ave.

New York, NY 10009

(212) 510-8726

www.thegraysonny.com

This disco bar located in the Lower East Side offers a midnight champagne toast and a live DJ to ring in 2017. You won’t miss the ball drop with 45 HD TVs showing the spectacle, along with nine laser projectors to spice up the show. Choose the four-hour open bar option or general admission that includes one free drink. Check their website for the latest New Year’s Eve offer and to book your ticket.

Turtle Bay NYC

987 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10022

(212) 223-4224

www.turtlebaynyc.com

Head over to Midtown to celebrate the New Year at Turtle Bay. A ticket price of $50 includes a dinner buffet, two floors of live music with your favorite DJs, top shelf open bar from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., champagne toast and party favors. Where else in New York City could you get a better deal?

Village Pourhouse

64 3rd Ave.

(212) 979-2337

New York, NY 10003

www.villagepourhouse.com

The East Village is where you will find the Village Pourhouse. This popular sports bar also offers 2 admission options. Either choose general admission with a cash bar and one free drink or pay the premium price for five hours of open bar.

Joe’s Bar NYC

480 Amerstam Ave.

New York, NY 10024

(646) 918-6510

www.joesbarnyc.com

For a nostalgic good time venture to Joe’s Bar on the Upper West Side. The bar and grill is more than just a local watering hole, offering bar food favorites, flashback cocktails and an array of beer, which includes drafts, bottles, and cans. You cannot leave without tasting a cocktail-infused cupcake, which are delightfully delectable, available in the Cuba Libre or margarita flavors that have been homemade by a local baker. Visit the website to make a reservation for New Year’s Eve for parties of ten or more.

Point Break NYC

12 W. 45th St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 391-8053

www.pointbreaknyc.com

Surfs up in Midtown at Point Break all year, including New Year’s Eve. Ring in 2017 with four hours of premium open bar for an affordable pay-one-price at this surf-themed hot spot. Partiers beware: Point Break is a short distance from Times Square. Book your reservation online.