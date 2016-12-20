NYPD Helps Santa Make An Early Stop At Special Needs School On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa got a little help from the NYPD as he made an early stop to hand out gifts to children at a special needs school on Staten Island.

Members of the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Unit subbed in for Santa’s elves, wrapping gifts and loading them up in a van for delivery on Tuesday.

Santa and his elves on motorcycles arrived at the Seton Foundation for Learning in Arrochar to deliver the gifts to several children who all waited patiently, in their pajamas, as though it was Christmas morning.

“Pure joy. It’s innocence and joy personified,” teacher Mary Pimpinella told CBS2’s Raegan Medgie.

NYPD Highway Patrol on Staten Island ready to roll with Santa to surprise many lucky children. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/8uU8g2brhL — Raegan Medgie (@RaeganMedgie) December 20, 2016

The gifts the children opened were donated by the Highway Patrol Unit Five, their families and the community. In fact, there were so many gifts, each child was able to give one to their brothers or sisters.

“Once in a while, I have to hold the tears back, I’m not going to lie,” Det. Thomas Cerbone said. “When you see these children, their faces light up when they see Santa, when they see the motorcycles, the cars roll in.” Detective Thomas Cerbone said. “Inside, we’re more happy than they are.”

“Absolutely amazing. Moments like these are far and few between for our students sometimes because being a part of activities in the community can be somewhat hard for them,” school psychologist Denise Lorelli said. “So when Santa comes to us and they see police officers, who they respect so much, and who they love and learn about in school, come to make a special day like this… it’s beyond anything I can describe in words.”

This was the fourth year the NYPD gave gifts to the school.