NYPD Officers Come To The Rescue After Thief Steals Little Girl’s Birthday Presents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A four-year-old girl had her birthday presents stolen right out of her mom’s minivan last Saturday.

As CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco reports, a group of NYPD officers just couldn’t let her special day end in tears.

She celebrated her 4th birthday with friends and family at the Staten Island Children’s Museum — and of course, she received a ton of presents.

Following the Saturday afternoon party, Samantha and her family stopped for something to eat at a Perkins Restaurant on Forest Avenue. It was there that everything went downhill.

Samantha’s mom Kim said when they returned to their car they discovered a smashed window with nothing but wrapping paper left inside.

The van had been broken into, and all of Samantha’s birthday gifts were stolen.

The birthday girl was devastated.

“We started crying, she started crying,” Kim said. Her oldest daughter called police.

Officers Frank Callaghan and Mike McEvoy from the 121st Precinct shortly arrived to take a report.

“Sammi asked the both of us, ‘Is there any way you guys can get my presents back?’,” McEvoy said.

The men knew they had to do something.

“I couldn’t just let that be the end of the night,” said Callaghan. “It breaks my heart that someone could do that.”

Touched by Samantha’s predicament, the officers asked their lieutenant if they could go to Toys ‘R’ Us to replace her stolen presents. He was immediately on board.

“The officers explained the situation to me and I thought it was a wonderful idea to actually contribute to this great cause,” Lt. Michael Galletta said.

Callaghan and McEvoy showed up at the Seitz’s home later that night with a truck full of toys.

Kim was shocked.

“They didn’t have to do that,” she said. “Wonderful, wonderful men.”

The NYPD is still investigating Saturday’s theft and ask that anybody with information come forward.