Police Identify Suspect Wanted For Stealing $1.6 Million In Gold Flakes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has identified a suspect who was captured on surveillance video allegedly stealing a bucket of gold flakes off an armored truck in Midtown Manhattan earlier this year.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 as the armored truck was parked on West 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

The truck was left unattended for a short time, and police say 53-year-old Julio Nivelo jumped on the opportunity.

“The helpers actually left the truck to do a pick up, and the one that was securing the vehicle from the rear stepped away,” Detective Martin Pastor, from the NYPD’s Major Case Squad, told 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa.

Police said Nivelo, also known as David Vargas, is seen on surveillance video scoping out the truck that had its back door open. He then grabs an 86-pound, unmarked and sealed black metal bucket containing $1.6 million-worth of gold flakes, police said.

He lugged the bucket up the street, heading east on West 438th Street toward Third Avenue, making his way through the crowds of people who didn’t notice him carrying the five-gallon pail, police said.

At one point, the heavy weight of the bucket catches up with him as he’s seen stopping, putting it down and eventually picking it back up again. He then gets into a white Ford sedan.

Police said Nivelo’s entire trip, usually considered to be about a 10-minute walk, took an hour.

The bucket’s disappearance was noticed after the driver returned to the truck and sat on another bucket in the rear, only realizing the bucket was missing because that’s the bucket he used to rest his feet while he sat.

Nivelo is described as a Hispanic male, roughly 5’5″ inches tall, and 155 pounds.

He has dark hair and is believed to be in the Los Angeles area.

The Loomis armored car company has offered a $100,000 reward for the safe return of the missing gold.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.