Staten Island Yankees Are Keeping Their Name — For Now

December 20, 2016 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Staten Island Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a fan vote to find a new name, the Staten Island Yankees have announced that they are now … the Staten Island Yankees?

The New York Yankees’ affiliate in Class-A New York-Penn League announced Monday that it is keeping its name for the 2017 season.

The finalists for the new name were the Pizza Rats, Bridge Trolls, Island Heroes, Killer Bees and Rock Pigeons.

In a news release, the team said it became clear that the approval of the new name and artwork would take longer than anticipated. The name change, however, is not dead, with the team saying only that the rebranding process had been tabled.

“We had a favored name, logo and branding plan,” Staten Island Yankees president Will Smith said in the news release. “We were prepared to move forward, but encountered obstacles that unfortunately delayed the process beyond industry deadlines. These delays also would have compromised the quality of the product we aim to bring our fans.”

The Staten Island Yankees began playing in 1999 and have won six New York-Penn League championships. Last season, they celebrated 15 seasons at their waterfront stadium, the Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

