Groper Targeted Young Women On Southbound 1-Train; Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An aggressive creep is targeting young women on the southbound 1 Train.
Police are looking for a man who groped two women on the morning of Wednesday, December 7.
He struck first at 9:20 a.m. near Broadway and 96th Street — grabbing a 31-year-old woman from behind before exiting the train.
Less than 20 minutes later, the groper grabbed again, this time going after a 19-year-old woman before fleeing the scene at the 72nd Street station.
The suspect has been described as a black male, 6′ tall, between 20 and 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.