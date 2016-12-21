12/21 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines

December 21, 2016 4:15 AM
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

As we near closer to the big holiday weekend, the weather will actually cooperate for us!  And by cooperate, I mean turn milder and give us a break from this brutal cold.  I like winter as much as the next weather nerd, but sometimes, cold is just plain, cold.

Skies will also cooperate today as high pressure builds in for the first official day of winter.  Winter began at 5:44am.  Days actually start to get longer after today.  It’s the shortest one at 9:16:15 seconds.  Tomorrow gets longer, and so forth.  What a funny little natural dichotomy.  Today’s high: 44°.  Have a great day!

