Germany Offers Reward For Arrest Of Suspect In Berlin Market Truck Attack

BERLIN (CBSNewYork/AP) — German authorities are offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($105,000) for the arrest of a Tunisian man suspected of involvement in the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Federal prosecutors describe 24-year-old Anis Amri as of average height and weight, with black hair and brown eyes.

In a public notice issued Wednesday, prosecutors warned that the suspect could be “dangerous and armed,” and urged members of the public to notify police if they see him.

Amri’s ID and asylum papers were found in the cab of the truck that plowed through the market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others, CBS News reported.

Prosecutors said Amri is a Tunisian citizen, born in the town of Ghaza in 1992. The notice listed Egyptian and Lebanese citizenships as well, and multiple aliases.

Authorities said Amri had ties to an ISIS cell and had been under police surveillance. The surveillance was called off in September after several months.

A German lawmaker said Amri was supposed to be deported from Germany earlier this year. His request for asylum was rejected in July.

At the scene of the attack Wednesday, crews used heavy equipment to remove debris beneath strands of colored Christmas lights. Nearby, dozens gathered to sing in solidarity.

“We will not let them destroy our way of life,” Germany’s foreign minister said.

“We think people who are in war, in a country in war, should be given a safe place,” one man said.

Outside government offices, far-right protesters rallied to call for Chancellor Angela Merkel to step down. Under her leadership, more than one million immigrants have come to Germany in the past two years.

Meanwhile, more was learned about the 37-year-old Polish truck driver, identified as Lukasz Urban, who was found shot and stabbed to death in the cab of the truck.

The truck’s GPS system indicates that by 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Urban was probably not in control of the truck and that it was being driven as if the person inside was “learning to drive,” CBS News reported.

Just before 5 p.m., the engine was left running for 45 minutes, but the truck did not move. Then at 7:40 p.m., it started towards the Christmas market.

Shortly after the attack, a Pakistani man was detained based on a description from witnesses of a suspect who jumped from the truck and fled. But he was freed Tuesday after prosecutors couldn’t find evidence tying him to the attack.

Police in Berlin said they had received 508 tips on the attack as of Tuesday night.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, praising the person responsible saying: “A soldier of the Islamic State (who) carried out the attack in response to calls for targeting citizens of the crusader coalition.”

While there are no credible threats here at home, in New York, the NYPD is not taking any chances. Special response teams have been re-deployed across the city, including at holiday markets in Bryant Park and Columbus Circle.

“I feel more safer, but you think if someone wants to do something they do,” said vendor Armand Altan. “It’s just to show people, hey we are here. Besides that, it’s s normal day for me.”

“It’s part of life so it can happen anywhere, it doesn’t matter where you are,” said Upper West Side resident Jaime Levey. “I feel New York does a very good job of protecting people that live here.”

