Boomer & Carton Podcast: Dec. 21, 2016

With Chris Simms filling in for Craig and Mike McCann handling update duties for an under-the-weather Jerry, the “hump day” edition of the show had a bit of different feel to it.
Boomer and the guys discussed the Giants’ upcoming showdown with the Eagles in Philadelphia and then bounced around the world of sports, including a discussion on Sheldon Richardson and the Jets.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!