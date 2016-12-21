Brazen Bandits Strike Quickly, Make Off With ATM From Brooklyn Laundromat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men made off with an ATM and a little cash in a daring heist in Brooklyn.

They weren’t there to do laundry, but rather to clean out the Brooklyn laundromat.

It happened Tuesday night, around 6:30 along Linden Boulevard in East New York when the business was full of customers.

“I was shocked,” Lou, a laundromat employee, told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

An exterior camera captured the pair walking in the front door, one of them was dragging a hand truck.

Lou — who didn’t want to share his last name — was in a back office on a break when he saw the crime playing out over surveillance cameras.

“I see they’re fully covered with sunglasses and realize it’s a robbery,” he said.

He got on the phone and called 911.

While police were on their way, a man in grey struggled with the machine before eventually getting it onto the truck.

Another man in a red hoodie acted as a lookout and showed a gun to the person behind the front counter. That person was a child — a family friend of the owners.

He was playing a video game on his phone.

“I could tell the boy didn’t even know what was happening,” Lou said.

Once the ATM was loaded, the two took off. It all took less than 30 seconds.

“To move it? They’re professionals,” a customer said.

Lou thinks they may have cased the place.

“Probably they have checked out the machine before they did it,” he said.

Lou said police did find the ATM, but it was smashed open and the cash was gone. He said the suspects got away with about $200.