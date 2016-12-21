NYPD: Man Steals Package Left In Hallway Of Brooklyn Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they said was seen on surveillance video stealing a package from a building in Brooklyn.
Cameras captured the suspect as he was apparently buzzed into the building on Lexington Avenue back on Dec. 12. The man is then seen taking a package and what appears to be a suitcase that were in the hallway, police said.
The suspect is described by police as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5’9″ to 6′ tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
So, this isn’t the same guy that stole the bucket of gold off the Loomis truck is it?