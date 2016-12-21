NYPD: Man Steals Package Left In Hallway Of Brooklyn Building

December 21, 2016 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they said was seen on surveillance video stealing a package from a building in Brooklyn.

Cameras captured the suspect as he was apparently buzzed into the building on Lexington Avenue back on Dec. 12. The man is then seen taking a package and what appears to be a suitcase that were in the hallway, police said.

Brooklyn Package Stolen Suspect

Surveillance images of a suspect who police say stole a package and what appears to be a suitcase from a building in Brooklyn on Dec. 12, 2016. (credit: NYPD)

The suspect is described by police as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5’9″ to 6′ tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Martin Tom Beam says:
    December 21, 2016 at 6:01 pm

    So, this isn’t the same guy that stole the bucket of gold off the Loomis truck is it?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia