Jets’ Petty Practices Again, Appears Good To Go For New England

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jets quarterback Bryce Petty is on track to play Saturday at New England after fully participating in Wednesday’s practice.
Petty was hurt on the first play of the fourth quarter in Saturday night’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins when he got sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh as he completed a 28-yard pass to Robby Anderson. He was replaced by former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Tests revealed that Petty suffered only bruising to his chest. The second-year QB also practiced Tuesday.
“He’s handled it well,” Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey told ESPN. “He’s gotten reps both days, and it looks like he’s throwing the ball OK.”
Petty was 20-of-36 for 235 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Dolphins.
Running back Matt Forte (knee and shoulder), defensive back Nick Marshall (illness), linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion), running back Khiry Robinson (leg), offensive tackle Brent Qvale (hamstring), tight end Brandon Bostick (ankle), wide receiver Brandon Marshall (shoulder and back), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (chest) and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) were all limited.
