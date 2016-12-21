CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Man Robs Bronx Chinese Restaurant At Gunpoint, Police Say

December 21, 2016 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Bronx, Crime, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man in connection to a gunpoint robbery at a Chinese restaurant in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man entered the Great Wall restaurant on Pugsley Avenue at around 3:48 p.m. and pointed a gun at a 49-year-old employee before going behind the counter. The man then took an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD describes the man as around 5’10” to 6 ft. tall and weighing around 189 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, a gray hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips 274637 and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Why is the race of the suspect not identified?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia