Man Robs Bronx Chinese Restaurant At Gunpoint, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man in connection to a gunpoint robbery at a Chinese restaurant in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the man entered the Great Wall restaurant on Pugsley Avenue at around 3:48 p.m. and pointed a gun at a 49-year-old employee before going behind the counter. The man then took an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.
The NYPD describes the man as around 5’10” to 6 ft. tall and weighing around 189 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, a gray hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips 274637 and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.
Why is the race of the suspect not identified?