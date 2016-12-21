Fire Rips Through Home In Paterson Overnight

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Flames ripped through a home in Paterson, New Jersey overnight and sources tell CBS2 the fire has turned deadly.
The fast-moving blaze broke out around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at a three-story home on Park Avenue. Cell phone video from witnesses show the flames pouring out of the building before firefighters arrived.
Families from the surrounding area were evacuated as firefighters worked to get the flames out. It took them about a half hour to get the fire under control.
Sources say one person did not survive, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
The cause of the fire is still not known. The investigation is ongoing.
Looks like it’s further downtown on Park Ave (not by Eastside Park)