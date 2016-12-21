Lena Dunham Apologizes For Saying ‘I Wish I Had’ An Abortion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lena Dunham has apologized for saying she wished she had an abortion.
Dunham made the comment on last week’s episode of her “Women Of The Hour” podcast while talking about a self-realization. She said that even though she speaks against stigmatizing abortion, she found herself saying adamantly that she had never had one when she was asked to be part of a project involving women discussing their abortions. In reference to this contradiction, she said: “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”
The comment drew harsh criticism online.
On Tuesday, the “Girls” star apologized on Instagram for what she called “a distasteful joke.”
My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don't choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means. I'm so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of "delusional girl" persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate. That's my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don't convey this truth clearly. I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me. You mean everything to me. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom. You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar? Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) in New York, Texas and Ohio 💰I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.
She said she “would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy.”
“My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma,” Dunham added.
Some appeared to accept the apology, while others continued to denounce Dunham.
