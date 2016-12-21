Lena Dunham Apologizes For Saying ‘I Wish I Had’ An Abortion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lena Dunham has apologized for saying she wished she had an abortion.

Dunham made the comment on last week’s episode of her “Women Of The Hour” podcast while talking about a self-realization. She said that even though she speaks against stigmatizing abortion, she found herself saying adamantly that she had never had one when she was asked to be part of a project involving women discussing their abortions. In reference to this contradiction, she said: “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

The comment drew harsh criticism online.

Lena Dunham. Saying that you haven't had an abortion but you wish you had so you can somehow "empathize"? Way to make pro-choicers look bad — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) December 21, 2016

stop 👏🏽giving 👏🏽 Lena 👏🏽 Dunham 👏🏽platforms 👏🏽 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 20, 2016

*sadly goes and writes a 0 on my “Days Since Lena Dunham Said Something Stupid” board* — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) December 20, 2016

Can we all just agree that Lena Dunham is representative of everything feminism shouldn't be — Meemaw (@OhOmegalomaniac) December 20, 2016

I want Lena Dunham to go away. She seems like just a terrible human being to be around — Deja T❤ (@Dejaa_T) December 21, 2016

Hey in 2017 let's stop giving @lenadunham a platform, ok? And instead give those resources to someone more deserving. #firstresolution — Aleigha Cavalier (@aleighacavalier) December 21, 2016

On Tuesday, the “Girls” star apologized on Instagram for what she called “a distasteful joke.”

She said she “would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy.”

“My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma,” Dunham added.

Some appeared to accept the apology, while others continued to denounce Dunham.

