NYPD Spreads Christmas Cheer To Kids, Families At Brookdale Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and police officers were decked out in their Christmas best on Wednesday.
The cops dressed as Santa and superheroes during a visit to Brookdale Hospital’s pediatric floor.
Omarion admitted that things in the hospital were pretty boring until a special visitor came in.
“It was kinda cool and stuff,” he told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones after being handed a Captain America doll by Captain American.
Maddrey said it was about spreading happiness.
“We want to make the children smile, and in turn we make the parents smile, and just bring a little Christmas cheer and a little joy,” he said.
From babies to teens there were plenty of smiles as Santa came bearing gifts.