Pearl River Business Owners Vie For First Prize In Annual ‘Snowflake Challenge’

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In Rockland County the battle is on!

Business owners in Pearl River have been working to out do each other and win the Snowflake Challenge for the best holiday storefront display.

As CBS2’s Jill Nicolini reported, the second annual Pearl River Chamber of Commerce Holiday Snowflake Challenge is underway.

“We encourage businesses to decorate the front of shops and stores and restaurants in a holiday theme to get people out and shop local,” Pearl River Chamber of Commerce, Marketing Director, Patrick Heaphy said.

“All the people in town are really excited about all the decorations and how festive the town looks. We did some trees, ornaments, a little bit of tinsel, a little bit of sparkle,” Susan Perzigian, Keller Williams Realty said.

The chamber of commerce will begin their judging December 26, and will announce the winners on Facebook on January 6.

“You’re looking for creativity, looking for somebody really embracing the holiday spirit,” Heaphy said. “Our first place winner gets $2,000, second place gets $1,500, and our third place gets $500.”

Last year’s winner was Mel’s Army and Navy Center which displayed a classic winter scene. This year they are trying to impress again with four different windows including ‘A Christmas Story’ themed display.

“We have Ralphie and his brother, Ralphie in classic pink bunny suit, his brother in the snowsuit, then we also have the Daisy Red Rider and of course the classic leg lamp,” manager Tom Herbert explained.

“People go crazy with the storefronts, when you look from the top of Central Avenue you look downtown, it’s something out of Norman Rockwell. It’s a great, great place,” Bill Dyer said.

Everyone goes about the competition in a different way.

“My theme is snowflakes. I’m not in it to win, I’m just in it because I love Christmas, and I like decorating the store,” Kelly Maris, Mimi’s Treasures said.

“I’m showing how Santa likes pizza too, and the snowman loves my ziti and meatballs, just like everybody else does in the community,” Michael Russo, Russo’s House of Pizza said.

This year, 22 stores joined the challenge, and next year the chamber hopes to have even more merchants participate.

There’s also a ‘People’s Choice Award’ which people can vote for themselves on Facebook by liking the photo of the storefront for a $500 prize.