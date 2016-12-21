Police Searching For Suspect In NYC Tourist Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are hot on the trail of a man who they say stabbed a tourist in Midtown this past weekend.

The NYPD released surveillance video Wednesday hoping somebody may recognize the suspect.

23-year-old Connor Rasmussen knows he’s a lucky man.

“I never heard anything,” he told CBS2. “Next thing I know, I’m getting hit.”

Rasmussen — in town with friends and family from Washington state — surprised his girlfriend by proposing in Central Park Friday.

It had been a picture perfect trip.

“It was like one of the most exciting moments, and then one of the scariest moments of my life,” fiance Jordan Asher said.

The joy turned into terror just days later.

Rasmussen had dropped Asher off at her hotel and was headed to get some pizza with his friends in Midtown early Sunday morning when police say a suspect came up from behind him and stabbed him in the head.

“I gave no reason to do that to me,” he said.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the random attack occurred on the sidewalk at 46th Street and Madison Avenue.

Rasmussen says he locked eyes with the suspect before they both took off in opposite directions.

“As I’m running, I’m freaking out,” he said.”I pull my hand out and look — it’s a freaking knife, like a steak knife in my hand that I just pulled from my head. I can’t even understand what I did.”

Police say the suspect was wearing a distinctive Michael Jordan jacket.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said people know him from the area, but they don’t know exactly who he is.

“We need the public’s help,” he said. “If you see him, call 911 immediately. We consider him a dangerous male.”

Rasmussen says he could have easily been paralyzed — or worse.

“It’s hard to believe, God wanted me here,” he said. “God just blessed our engagement for sure.”

His fiance told CBS2 the ordeal has not soured them on New York City — saying this could have happened anywhere. She’s mostly grateful to now get to planning their special day.