War Against Sugar Comes From ‘Low Quality’ Evidence, Study Says

(CBS Local) – In recent years, health studies have concluded that sugar must be exterminated as it’d been determined to be detrimental to weight loss. But a new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine has essentially said ‘not so fast.’

The study from McMaster University claims that the evidence for prior knowledge in how sugar intake is proportionate with weight gain, across nine public health guidelines, is ‘low quality’. Now, this doesn’t mean that you should sprint to the candy shop and grab anything sweet you can carry, but it also doesn’t mean that there necessarily needs to be a sugar genocide from your diet.

“Although our findings question the recommendations from guidelines produced by leading authorities, the findings should not be used to justify high or increased consumption of nutrient-poor, energy-dense foods and beverages like candy and sugar-sweetened beverages,” says Bradley Johnston, principal investigator of the review.

Damn. *Puts two liter bottle of Mountain Dew down*

“We know that it is healthy and advisable to limit our sugar intake,” said Johnson. “The question remains to what degree, and if we are limiting our sugar intake what are we replacing the sugar with?”

The impetus behind their research is that sugar is being replaced by potentially even less favorable ingredients for health.

“In the case of lowering sugar intake, what is happening is that sugars are often replaced with starches and other food additives like maltodextrine, providing the same calorie count, but often accompanied by an increased glycemic index (and blood glucose levels),” Johnson said.