Thieves Take $10,000 From Elderly Bronx Man With Generous Reputation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The word apparently got out that the elderly man on Elton Avenue near East 157th Street lends money to neighbors.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, police are investigating an apparent home invasion in which no one was hurt, but suspects made off with $10,000.
It was Tuesday, when the mid-morning robbery started with a knock, the three robbers then burst inside, tied up the home health care attendant, and forced the 87-year-old man to show them — at knifepoint — where the money was hidden.
The three cleaned him out before fleeing.
One Comment
Looks like the entire NYC thug department should be arrested for their criminal support of the “war on guns”. If it were not for this criminal gang in blue, these people would have at least had the opportunity to to defend themselves.