12/21 CBS2 First Day Of Winter Weather Forecast

By Justin Lewis
After barely reaching the freezing mark yesterday, it will feel slightly better this afternoon as we tack on an additional 10 degrees. As for our skies, we’ll see periods of sun and clouds, but nothing to fret about.
We’ll see more in the way of cloud cover tonight as our next system approaches. Much of the area will stay dry, but a light snow shower is possible well to our N&W overnight. Temps will only fall into the mid 30s or so by daybreak.
We’ll start off a bit cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance of a snow shower N&W; around here, it would be a passing shower. And into the afternoon, our clouds should break up some and we’ll see our precip chances diminish. Highs tomorrow will be about the same in the low to mid 40s.
As for Friday, we’re looking at lots of sunshine with high pressure settling in nicely. Temps will return to the low to mid 40’s for another day.