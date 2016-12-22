Man Punches Woman, Asks Her To Take Off Clothes In NYC Robbery, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say attacked and robbed an employee of a Manhattan acupuncture business on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the man entered the Green Tea Acupuncture Wellness Center on East 28th Street in Kips Bay shortly before 1 p.m.

The man allegedly demanded cash from a 40-year-old female employee, punched her in the face and ordered her to remove her clothing.

Police say the man took $500 before fleeing the location.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital and later released, police said.

The NYPD describes the suspect as around 6’2″ tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and was carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed above.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or by logging on to their website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. Tips can remain anonymous.