Best Champagnes, Cocktails To Toast At Midnight On New Year’s Eve

As New Yorkers prepare to welcome 2017, champagne is one thing that is a necessity for any New Year’s party. From Perrier Jouët to Dom Pérignon, here are some of the best champagnes to toast with at midnight. By John Friia

Moët & Chandon

Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice for numerous celebrations, including the Oscars, weddings and New Year’s Eve. Since its founding in 1743, the House of Moët has created 10 types of champagnes, including Moët Impérial, their signature champagne. It’s made with a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay, and has the vibrant intensity of green apple and citrus fruit. Another vintage that offers a fruitier toast to 2017 is Moët Rosé Impérial. This blush color spirit is a lighter, version of their classic vintage.

Perrier-Jouët

With the robust selection of champagne, Perrier-Jouët offers eights types of bubbly that make for the ideal toast to ring in the New Year. One of their signature champagnes is the Grand Brut, an elegant balance of fresh florals and fruity fragrance that gives way to notes of vanilla and butter. Within one sip, people will notice an array of notes, including lemon, cherry plum, honeysuckle, Madeleine cakes and white peaches. The Grand Brut is perfect for the new champagne drinkers to discover the stylish and decadent toast of the brand.

Louis Roederer Champagne

Dating back to 1876, Cristal by Louis Roederer vineyards was created after Tsar Alexander II of Russia requested Roederer to create a spirit that satisfied his palate. Cristal is a balanced and refined champagne with a silky texture and aromas of fruit and citrus notes. With a mix of around 40 percent Chardonnay and around 60 percent Pinot Noir, Cristal is aged for six years in Roederer’s cellars and another eight months once bottled. Whether revelers are planning to pop the cork for New Year’s or another special occasion, Cristal remains fresh for over 20 years.

Dom Pérignon

With the goal of creating an ideal vintage, Dom Pérignon uses the bests grapes grown in a single year to embody the unique variations of the seasons. Named after a Benedictine monk that created various wine-making techniques, the champagne uses a delicate balance between Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, which reveals a full body texture. Besides their traditional eight-year aged champagne, Dom Pérignon offers P2, a 16-year aged vintage that has optimal taste and color.

Harding’s

32 East 21st Street

New York, NY 10010

212-600-2105

Whether people are hosting or attending a New Year’s party, nothing completes the evening than a champagne cocktail. While guests think about what they would like to accomplish in 2017, Harding’s Bar Manager Steve Muntean offers “The Resolution” cocktail. Located in the heart of the Flatiron District, Harding’s brings classic American charm to the present with an impressive beverage program comprised entirely of American source liquor, beer and wine. The easy-to-make cocktail will have every partygoer wanting more.

Recipe: The Resolution

2 oz. gin

½ oz. simple syrup

½ oz. lemon

1 sprig Rosemary

Combine all ingredients into a shaker, shake then double strain into large coupe glass and top with champagne, garnish with rosemary sprig.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.