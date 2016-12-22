Boomer & Carton: C-Lo Saves The Day With An Update

December 22, 2016 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Chris Lopresti, Jerry Recco

Boomer was left wondering where everyone was thursday morning. Craig and Al Dukes were out, and, apparently, so was Jerry Recco.

Not to worry, folks. Chris Lopresti emerged from the bullpen to provide the update.

Wednesday night was a quiet night on the local sports scene, but the Jets and Giants both have big games this week. The Giants are in Philadelphia on Thursday night with a chance to clinch a playoff spot, while the Jets will look to derail the mighty Patriots on Sunday.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia