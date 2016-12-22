Boomer & Carton: C-Lo Saves The Day With An Update

Boomer was left wondering where everyone was thursday morning. Craig and Al Dukes were out, and, apparently, so was Jerry Recco.
Not to worry, folks. Chris Lopresti emerged from the bullpen to provide the update.
Wednesday night was a quiet night on the local sports scene, but the Jets and Giants both have big games this week. The Giants are in Philadelphia on Thursday night with a chance to clinch a playoff spot, while the Jets will look to derail the mighty Patriots on Sunday.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »