Boomer & Carton: Chris Simms, The Pinch-Hitter

With Craig getting an early start on the holidays, it was up to Boomer’s “work son,” Chris Simms, to step in and carry the show.
Wednesday night was quiet as far as New York sports went, but that didn’t stop the guys from getting after it on Thursday, just hours before the Giants’ huge prime-time game in Philadelphia.
On the NBA scene, veteran coach George Karl is set to release a new book. He recently released excerpts, some of which offered harsh criticisms of Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony.
Have a listen.