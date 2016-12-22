Boomer & Carton Podcast: Dec. 22, 2016

Here’s your chance to check out all the best moments from the last show before the holiday break!
Chris Simms was again filling in for Craig and the main topic was the Giants’ quest for a playoff berth. New York can clinch a spot in the NFL’s postseason tournament with a win Thursday night in Philadelphia.
Boomer and Simms discussed that and a whole lot more.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m., when Boomer and Craig make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
