Caught On Video: Burglar Steals PlayStation From Chelsea Ramen Spot

December 22, 2016 9:17 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A thief was caught on camera allegedly stealing from a restaurant in Manhattan over the weekend.

Police say the man entered the Ajisen Ramen Restaurant on West 28th Street through an unlocked basement door  at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once inside, police say the man attempted to open a safe, but failed. The suspect then took a PlayStation device and an iPhone before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video shows the man in room filled with boxes, and searching through what appears to be a black bag.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black coat, a hooded sweater and carrying a black and gray backpack.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

