Caught On Video: Burglar Steals PlayStation From Chelsea Ramen Spot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A thief was caught on camera allegedly stealing from a restaurant in Manhattan over the weekend.
Police say the man entered the Ajisen Ramen Restaurant on West 28th Street through an unlocked basement door at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Once inside, police say the man attempted to open a safe, but failed. The suspect then took a PlayStation device and an iPhone before fleeing the scene.
Surveillance video shows the man in room filled with boxes, and searching through what appears to be a black bag.
Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black coat, a hooded sweater and carrying a black and gray backpack.
