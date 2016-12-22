Trump’s Boyhood Home Is Going Back On The Auction Block

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donald Trump‘s boyhood home in Queens is going back on the auction block.

The Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates is being offered on Jan. 17 — three days before Trump takes the oath of office and two months after the house was withdrawn from an auction.

Paramount Realty owner Misha Haghani said the property has “intangible value that goes beyond just the real estate.”

In October, the owner canceled an auction due to the significant last-minute interest in the house. Then an anonymous buyer purchased it and is now offering it at auction again.

The two-story house was built by Trump’s father, developer Fred Trump, in 1940.

Trump lived in the home on Wareham Place until he was 4 years old. The family then moved to another house on Midland Parkway, also built by his dad.

The brick-and-stucco home has five bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, an enclosed rear porch and a detached, 2-car garage. The 3,600-square-foot house also features a finished basement with a second kitchen.

It had been listed last summer for $1.39 million.

Will it be worth more now that Trump will be president? Stay tuned.

