First Hasidic Woman Elected To Public Office To Be Sworn In As Brooklyn Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fist Hasidic woman elected into public office in the United States will be sworn in as a judge in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Rachel Freier, a Brooklyn native, grandmother and mother of six, broke barriers after grabbing nearly 41 percent of votes in the 5th District election, beating two other competitors in the Borough Park election in November.
Freier grew up in Borough Park and attended Brooklyn Law School. She’s also still on call for Ezras Nashim, the EMT company she helped found two years ago, specifically for Hasidic women.
Freier also volunteers for a program for at risk youth.
Freier says she hopes more Hasidic women realize they can achieve their goals without compromising their religious standards.