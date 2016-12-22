Long Island Man Accused Of Flashing Girls On School Bus

HEWLETT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of exposing himself to young girls on a school bus in Hewlett.
Alcides Galdamez, 33, of Uniondale, pulled alongside a school bus on Peninsula Boulevard on two separate occasions and exposed himself to two girls, police said.
Galdamez was arrested Wednesday after detectives spotted him in a van next to the bus, police said.
He’s charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of public lewdness and driving with a license.
Galdamez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.