New Jersey To Loan Cameras To Prevent Home Health Care Abuse

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Families in New Jersey who suspect a home health aide is abusing a loved one will be able to borrow a tiny surveillance camera to see if their fears are justified, under a state program announced Thursday.

At a news conference in Trenton, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said the program is designed to ensure residents who suspect abuse by home health care providers are able to gather evidence.

The “Safe Care Cam” program makes the micro-surveillance cameras available for free for 30 days.



“Anyone who suspects a loved one is being abused by an in-home caregiver should not be left to feel helpless or without recourse,” Porrino said. “But a quality micro-surveillance camera is expensive and many people simply can’t afford them. So we’re offering the use of these cameras free of charge to those who wish to confirm that their loved ones are safe and well cared for in their absence.”

At the news conference, Porrino showed hidden-camera footage of a 26-year-old bed-bound man being slapped and a 91-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s being roughed up by her caregiver.

Since January, the state has disciplined nearly 300 certified home health aides for alleged crimes on and off the job, including criminal sexual contact and assault, according to the attorney general’s office.

Porrino said that’s a significant increase over 2015 when close to 200 aides were disciplined. There are currently about 43,000 certified home health aides in the state.

“With that growth, we’re also seeing growth in numbers of discipline cases that are being brought by our Division of Consumer Affairs,” Porrino told WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron.

Anyone who’d like to participate in the Safe Care Cam program may call 973-504-6375.

