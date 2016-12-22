Islanders Sign Veteran Forward Stephen Gionta To 2-Way Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Islanders signed forward Stephen Gionta to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday and recalled him from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.
The 33-year-old Gionta had a goal and two assists in seven games for Bridgeport. Last season, he had a goal and 10 assists in 82 games for the New Jersey Devils. The former Boston College star has 15 goals and 35 assists in 270 career games, all with New Jersey.
The move may be in response to an apparent injury to John Tavares. While the star center’s status for the Isles’ game against visiting Buffalo on Friday is not known, he did appear to hurt his hand or wrist during New York’s 4-2 win in Boston on Tuesday.
Tavares sat out practice on Wednesday, a move characterized as a “maintenance day” by the team.
