12/22 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
We’ll see more breaks overhead this afternoon in the wake of our cold front. And we’ll do a little better than yesterday temperature-wise with highs in the mid 40s.
A cold breeze will blow tonight under clear skies. And we’ll fall into the mid 30’s, but it will only feel like 25-30°.
High pressure will serve up a beauty tomorrow for anyone traveling. Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 40’s or so.
As for Saturday, we’ll see rain push through during the morning and afternoon hours; this could cause some minor travel delays. Highs will return to the mid 40’s again.