OBJ: NFL Fined Me $18,000 For Wearing Sager-Inspired Cleats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham, Jr. is just a tad annoyed.

The Giants’ superstar wide receiver took to social media Wednesday to complain about an apparent fine he received from the NFL for wearing cleats during last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions that were dedicated to the memory of popular NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, who died last week following a long bout with cancer.

Beckham didn’t mince words over what he said was an $18,000 insult.

18k without a single warning , but the world would never kno, they act like it's no big deal. No respect for the message IMO https://t.co/Ym30L1FnCP — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 22, 2016

The NFL has strictly enforced its uniform policy in 2016, with several players having their paychecks docked for making fashion statements, regardless of the intended message. This particular fine was not Beckham’s first this season. According to spotrac.com, he has been docked nearly $109,000 for a variety of offenses, including unsportsmanlike conduct and excessive celebration.

But this one really seemed to bother the third-year wideout, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third time.

“18k like it’s nothin to them, no warning to take them off or anything,” Beckham wrote in response to an Instagram post put up by Washington Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson.

Beckham, who has almost singlehandedly carried the Giants’ offense this season, with 85 receptions, 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns, has said the cleats will go up for auction and the proceeds will be donated to the Sagerstrong Foundation for cancer research.

The Giants (10-4) play Thursday night in Philadelphia. A victory will put them back in the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2011 season.