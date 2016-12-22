‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Ray Rice Mentors MMA Fighter

NEW YORK (WFAN) — With no fights scheduled over the upcoming holiday weekend, “Outside The Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman decided to take a quick look back at UFC on FOX 22, and give the first of many previews for UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie.
The guys were also joined by undefeated boxer-turned-mixed martial artist Heather Hardy ahead of her MMA debut at Invicta FC 21 in January. Hardy, a Brooklyn native, has a compelling story that she told alongside new friend and former NFL Pro Bowl running back Ray Rice.
Also joining Hoffman and Feldman was CBS MMA legal analyst Amy Dardashtian, who is a writer for both Bleacher Report and Bloody Elbow. She thoroughly breaks down the newly formed fighters association (MMAAA).
Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.It.