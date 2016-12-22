Man Caught Stealing Another Man’s Sword At Newark Penn Station, Police Say

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two men face charges after one tried to steal the other’s sword inside Newark Penn Station on Wednesday, police said.
Port Authority police saw a man, identified as Leon Cureton, 61, of Jersey City, running on the main concourse around 11 a.m. He was carrying a long, black object.
Police saw another man, Fernando Pellot, 29, of Orange, chasing after him, yelling.
Officers ordered the duo to stop, which they did.
Police said Cureton stole a concealed metal “Katana” sword that was inside a sheath and wrapped in a black garbage bag from Pellot.
Cureton was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Pellot had an outstanding warrant and was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.