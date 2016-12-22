Man Caught Stealing Another Man’s Sword At Newark Penn Station, Police Say

December 22, 2016 10:05 PM
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two men face charges after one tried to steal the other’s sword inside Newark Penn Station on Wednesday, police said.

Port Authority police saw a man, identified as Leon Cureton, 61, of Jersey City, running on the main concourse around 11 a.m. He was carrying a long, black object.

Police saw another man, Fernando Pellot, 29, of Orange, chasing after him, yelling.

Officers ordered the duo to stop, which they did.

Police said Cureton stole a concealed metal “Katana” sword that was inside a sheath and wrapped in a black garbage bag from Pellot.

(Credit: Port Authority police)

(Credit: Port Authority police)

Cureton was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Pellot had an outstanding warrant and was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

