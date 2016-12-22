Straphangers Get Their First Look At The Second Avenue Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters finally got a look at the 2nd Ave subway, the new line has been decades in the making, and 200,000 riders are expected to use the subway every day.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, the public finally got a peek inside the Second Avenue subway, lining up to be among the first. Ahead of them was Governor Andrew Cuomo who got a VIP tour with other politicians and dignitaries.

Walter Patrick works for the Department of Education around the corner from the new 96th Street Station, he was lured in by the open house sign.

“It’s very nice, wide, very nice. I’m impressed,” he said.

He remembers the years of struggle to get to this day with businesses hurt, cost overruns, fatal accidents, and more.

“It was a lot of noise, a lot of dust, a lot of traffic,” he said. “It’s very roomy compared to other stations, very metallic looking. Congestion on the 4, 5, 6 was terrible so maybe this will relive it.”

The stations at 63rd, 72nd, 86th, and 96th streets will be adorned with art.

Avrey Nudell Cook was a big fan of the overall style.

“It kind of looks like the future. Everything is chrome and metal,” Cook said.

“This is going to be fantastic, enable us to get from 96th Street to his Kung Fu place on 27th Street,” Alexandra Cook said.

The Second Ave subway rolls in with the New Year. You can catch the train on January 1.