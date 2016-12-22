Councilman: Reverse 56th Street Traffic To Help Businesses Struggling Due To Trump Tower Security

by Myles Miller, WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In an effort to help businesses near Trump Tower that are struggling due to security restrictions, Councilman Dan Garodnick is asking the city to reverse traffic on 56th Street.

Since the election, the block between Fifth and Sixth Avenues has be closed to traffic and serves as a mobile command post for the NYPD’s protection efforts near President-elect Donald Trump’s residence.

Delivery trucks are allowed on the block and are forced to make u-turns after making deliveries.

Some have even resorted to backing out on to busy Sixth Avenue.

“We saw a firetruck backing down the block, this just can’t be,” Garodnick said.

Garodnick penned a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio, asking for the block to be re-opened or, as an alternative, for traffic flow to be reversed westward.

During a recent tour of the block, business owners reported business being slowed, Garodnick said.

The Chambers New York Hotel reported an unusual amount of cancellations, because guests found it would be too difficult to get in and out, the letter read.

Garodnick met with top brass from NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan South Thursday morning to request their command center be moved near an existing booth opposite to Trump Tower.