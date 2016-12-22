United Airlines Brings In Dogs To Help Travelers Relieve Holiday Stress

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — United Airlines is turning to its four-legged furry friends to help its passengers relieve some stress during the hectic holiday season.

About 1.7 million travelers are expected to make their way through the gates at Newark Liberty Airport over the next week.

And for the next three days, there will be 60 therapy dogs walking through Terminal C as part of the United Paws program.

Karen Clark was on patrol Thursday with her 3-year-old Great Dane named Bear.

“A lot of people are missing their dogs, cause they just put them in kennels and there’s a lot of afraid flyers,” said Karen Clark “So it gives them an opportunity to just get their mind off of things for a minute.”

Passenger C.J. Stermer couldn’t help but stop for a cuddle.

“It’s a nice bright, cheery thing during the holiday season,” especially during this stressful time, because the airports are a mess,” Stermer said before taking off to the Caribbean for his first vacation in four years.

Eric Sprong was spreading cheer with his 7-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever, Sam.

“We’re putting smiles on people’s faces and relieving the stress of holiday travel,” Sprong said.

Barbara Kerwin and her daughter, Bella, couldn’t resist stopping by to give some attention.

“My daughter and I love dogs, we’re dog lovers. They’re fabulous, they’re wonderful beings in this world,” Kerwin said.

The United Paws crews will be at the airport daily through Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon and between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The comfort dogs will also be at airports in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington/Dulles.