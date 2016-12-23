12/23 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –Morning!
Happy Friday everyone. It’s a great day to travel around the eastern seaboard as high pressure builds in for the day. We can expect high temps in the 40s around NYC. If you’re happening to travel further south to DC, or Maryland, temps will be in the 50s.
Over the next few days temps in the south will be about 10-20 degrees above normal. Around here, about 5-10 degrees above normal. Tomorrow we can expect some rain with a little light mixing or snow in the morning, but the window for snow closes by 8am. Have a great day. G