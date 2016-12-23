Italian Officials: Berlin Market Attack Suspect Killed In Milan

MILAN (CBSNewYork/AP) — The search for the prime suspect in Monday’s deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin is over.

Italian officials say 24-year-old Anis Amri was shot dead overnight in Milan by one of two police officers who had asked him for his identification papers.

Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti Amri pulled out a gun and shot and wounded one officer. Amri was then shot dead. The officer’s injury is not life-threatening.

PHOTOS: Truck Slams Into Berlin Holiday Market

Minniti said after the shootout, all the necessary checks were conducted and that “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack.”

Minniti said German authorities were immediately informed.

He said the two police officers who were on patrol and stopped Amri “have done an extraordinary service to the community.”

After Minniti announced that Amri had been shot, German Interior Ministry spokesman Tobias Plate said “should this turn out to be true then the Interior Ministry is relieved that this person doesn’t pose a threat anymore.”

Plate said Germany had not yet received official written notification from Italy but that a German police liaison office in Rome had been informed.

Amri was the main suspect in the attack that killed 12 people and left 48 others injured.

German authorities issued a wanted notice for Amri on Wednesday and offered a reward for information leading to his arrest after a document belonging to Amri was found in the cab of the truck used in the attack.

German authorities say Amri has criminal convictions in both Tunisia and Italy. He also successfully evaded deportation from Germany, even after his application for asylum was rejected. He’d been under police surveillance as a possible terror threat before the attack.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)