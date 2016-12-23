3 Men Force Their Way Into Bronx Home, Rob 87-Year-Old Man Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men who forced their way into an 87-year-old man’s home and stole $10,000.
The men barged into the house at Elton Avenue and 157th Street in the Bronx around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.
They threatened the man with a knife while his in-home attendant was tied up in the bathroom, police said.
The men made off with $10,000 in cash.
