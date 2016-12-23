3 Men Force Their Way Into Bronx Home, Rob 87-Year-Old Man Inside

December 23, 2016 10:07 PM
Filed Under: home invasion, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men who forced their way into an 87-year-old man’s home and stole $10,000.

The men barged into the house at Elton Avenue and 157th Street in the Bronx around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.

They threatened the man with a knife while his in-home attendant was tied up in the bathroom, police said.

The men made off with $10,000 in cash.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia