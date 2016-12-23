Carrie Fisher Stabilized After Going Into Cardiac Arrest On Flight, Brother Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Carrie Fisher suffered a medical emergency aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.
The “Star Wars” actress went into cardiac arrest.
Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon.
LAX police were called to Terminal 7 around 12:15 p.m. where paramedics were performing CPR on the actress. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fisher was reportedly on a book tour promoting her latest book “The Princess Diarist.”
