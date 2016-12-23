CBS2_header-logo
Travelers Brace For Crowded Airports During Busy Holiday Weekend

December 23, 2016 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Holiday Travel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Travelers are being urged to pack extra time and patience as millions of Americans rush to be with loved ones this holiday weekend.

After stormy weather delayed flights on the West Coast earlier this week, passengers nationwide can see some gridlock, so travelers are advised to check the flight status before leaving for the airport, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Check: Traffic | Weather

“On average about 25 percent more people will be flying during the Christmas weekend and during the week than any time of the year, I think the only one that’s higher is Thanksgiving,” travel expert Pete Trabucco.

For those getting a head start on the holiday Thursday night, the departure board at LaGuardia Airport read mostly on time and even the security lines weren’t too bad, Bauman reported

Travel experts say the busiest time to fly is midday and recommend arriving at least an hour before your flight to leave time for TSA security.

More: Tri-State Guide To Planes, Trains & Automobiles

“You probably want to make sure that you get everybody packed and ready to go, make sure all your liquids are in a bag and that everything is set up, your shoes are off, your belt is off,” Trabucco said.

Security is top of mind after the recent attack on the Christmas market in Berlin, but many travelers say protection at area airports is visible.

“I think there is enough security everywhere to prevent anything,” one traveler said.

But the terminals are just the bookends to the holiday trip, staying safe and healthy in between can be challenging as well.

A new national survey by Orlando Health finds 1 out of 4 Americans had their vacation interrupted by an emergency room visit.

“If you’re ill or sick before you leave and you wouldn’t go to work that day, you probably shouldn’t go on your vacation that day as well,” said Dr. Stephen Corbett, a family practice physician.

Experts recommend always putting your medicine in a carry-on bag in case your luggage gets lost.

If you’re going out of the country, buy traveler’s insurance. Medicare and some private plans are no good outside of the United States.

Also, pace yourself — drinking too much or eating too many new foods is another way to wind up in the ER. And if you’re heading to a sunny destination, don’t forget to pack sunscreen. It may be winter, but the sun is still strong in Florida and the islands.

