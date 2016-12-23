NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center Tracks Alleged Serial Bank Robber As He Flees With $41K

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police caught a serial bank robber in an hour thanks to high-tech crime fighting tools, officials said Friday.

Duane Moore, 58, walked into M&T Bank on Second Ave and East 54th Street with a .45 caliber pistol and made off with $41,000 from two teller stations and the bank’s vault, police said.

The cash contained a tracking device, which sent back Moore’s whereabouts to the NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center at 1 Police Plaza, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

Inspector Joseph Courtesis, commanding officer of the Real Time Crime Center tracked Moore to 60th Street and Lexington Avenue, where he took a train to 116th Street in East Harlem.

Sgt. Andrew Lane and Officer Timothy House of the Strategic Response Group were waiting for Moore when he arrived at the station.

“He looked at us, we looked at him, he took off running it was short pursuit,” Lane said.

Moore is believed to be behind three bank robberies in the Upper East Side and Queens, where he is believed to have stolen $19,000, police said.

“We don’t get a lot of armed bank robberies, we have three this year,” said Joseph Kersting, commanding officer of the Major Case Squad.