Man Surrenders In Hit-And-Run Death of Popular Radio DJ, NYPD Says

December 23, 2016 1:52 PM
Filed Under: DJ Jinx Paul, Jean Paul Guerrero, La Mega 97.9

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) —  The suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of a popular Latin music radio DJ has turned himself in, police said.

The 27-year-old man surrendered at the 75th Precinct on Friday morning, police said. Charges are pending.

The news comes as a wake is held in Washington Heights for Jean Paul Guerrero, better known as DJ Jinx Paul on La Mega 97.9.

Guerrero was hit by a car while crossing a street in Brooklyn early Monday.

He was working a show at Caoba Bistro just down the street. When the party let out, police said he walked in front of a double parked flatbed truck to cross the street and was struck in the center lane.

Police say Guerrero was hit by a black Nissan Maxima going at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then fled the scene, according to investigators.

A worker at a body shop told police that the vehicle in question came in for repairs on Monday, the same day that the 39-year-old radio DJ was fatally struck, police said.

The body shop employee told investigators that the owner of the vehicle appeared like a normal customer except for his insistence that he didn’t want the car parked outside.

The radio station called Guerrero “a true warrior of the radio.”

Guerrero started DJ’ing at the age of 9 and worked in over 100 clubs and lounges throughout New York City, according to the station’s website.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. jimeejohnson says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:37 pm

    Tell Bubba “Merry Xmas”!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia