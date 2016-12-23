Man Surrenders In Hit-And-Run Death of Popular Radio DJ, NYPD Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of a popular Latin music radio DJ has turned himself in, police said.

The 27-year-old man surrendered at the 75th Precinct on Friday morning, police said. Charges are pending.

The news comes as a wake is held in Washington Heights for Jean Paul Guerrero, better known as DJ Jinx Paul on La Mega 97.9.

Guerrero was hit by a car while crossing a street in Brooklyn early Monday.

He was working a show at Caoba Bistro just down the street. When the party let out, police said he walked in front of a double parked flatbed truck to cross the street and was struck in the center lane.

Police say Guerrero was hit by a black Nissan Maxima going at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then fled the scene, according to investigators.

A worker at a body shop told police that the vehicle in question came in for repairs on Monday, the same day that the 39-year-old radio DJ was fatally struck, police said.

The body shop employee told investigators that the owner of the vehicle appeared like a normal customer except for his insistence that he didn’t want the car parked outside.

The radio station called Guerrero “a true warrior of the radio.”

Guerrero started DJ’ing at the age of 9 and worked in over 100 clubs and lounges throughout New York City, according to the station’s website.

