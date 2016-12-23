Peter Schwartz’s Futbol Friday: Ex-Red Bulls Coach Mike Petke Lands New Job, And More Local Soccer News

By Peter Schwartz

His exodus from the Red Bulls following the 2014 season was shocking, controversial and not popular with the fan base. After all, all that Mike Petke did in two seasons at the helm was guide the Red Bulls to a Supporters’ Shield in 2013 and the Eastern Conference final in 2014.

For the last two years, Petke kept himself involved with soccer doing analysis for select New York Cosmos telecasts while also serving as the director of New Jersey Youth Soccer’s Olympic development program and player development.

But now, Petke is returning to the sidelines after he was named the head coach of the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs, a developmental team owned and operated by Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer.

Over the last couple of years, Petke interviewed for coaching jobs with the North American Soccer League’s Jacksonville Armada and the USL’s St. Louis FC.

But for Petke, the opportunity with Real was the right fit.

“I’ve had a couple of opportunities since I left my last position, and it was just something that didn’t feel right,” Petke told Sirius XM’s “Counter Attack” on Thursday. “I’m not the type of person who just jumps into something to have a job. Timing is everything, but more importantly, it’s the right fit and the right opportunity.”

Petke will have his work cut out for him as he takes over a club that did not make the playoffs or finish over .500 in its first two years of existence.

After the way things ended with the Red Bulls, I’m guessing Petke will have the games against New York Red Bulls II — the franchise’s USL developmental squad — circled on his calendar.

Speaking of NYRB II …

NEW HOME SWEET HOME FOR THE CHAMPS

The defending USL champion New York Red Bulls II will have a new home for the 2017 season — MSU Soccer Park on the campus of Montclair State University.

MLS commissioner Don Garber, a Montclair, New Jersey, resident, was on hand for a ceremony at the facility Monday as he became the team’s first season-ticket holder.

“We want to make our game accessible,” Garber told NewYorkRedBulls.com. “Not just for those who want to go to Red Bull Arena to see the first team, but kids in the community who can go see young academy players or see the second team play and then hopefully aspire to be a Red Bull first-team player.”

The soccer facility is undergoing a makeover thanks to improvements being made by the Red Bulls, including increased seating capacity, a press box and streaming capabilities. Not only will it be the home pitch for NYRB II, but it will also be available for the Red Bulls’ Premier Development League team, U.S. Open Cup matches and youth soccer camps conducted by Red Bulls Training Programs.

LOCAL OPENINGS

This week, Major League Soccer announced 2017 home openers for each team.

The Red Bulls will host Tim Howard and the Colorado Rapids at Red Bull Arena on March 11 at 4 p.m. We also know that the Red Bulls’ season opener will be March 4 in Atlanta United FC’s inaugural home game at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

NYCFC will play its home opener at Yankee Stadium on March 12 with a 2 p.m. kickoff in the Bronx. The season opener for NYCFC will be on March 5, when it faces its former head coach, Jason Kreis, and Orlando City SC in Orlando’s first-ever game at their new home, Orlando City Stadium.

GO WEST, DANNY

Congratulations to former Cosmos midfielder and New Jersey native Danny Szetela, who signed this week with the expansion San Francisco Deltas of the NASL.

“Happy to take the next step of my career to San Francisco and make some history with @sfdeltas,” Szetela wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

Happy to take the next step of my carear to San Francisco and make some history with @sfdeltas — Danny Szetela (@DSzetela14) December 22, 2016

Szetela won three Soccer Bowls in four years with the Cosmos but was looking for a new team after all of the Cosmos’ players were released amid reports that the franchise was ceasing operations.

RED BULL ARENA WILL BE GOLD AGAIN

For the third time, Red Bull Arena will be hosting CONCACAF Gold Cup matches. The opening doubleheader for the 2017 Gold Cup will take place in Harrison, New Jersey, on July 7 and feature teams in Group A.

After hosting games in 2011 and 2013, Red Bull Arena will welcome clubs that qualify from UNCAF Central American Cup in January.

For more information, go to GoldCup.org.



