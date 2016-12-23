WATCH: Kristaps Porzingis’ Relatives In Latvia Sing About Knicks Star

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No offense, ladies, but we don’t see this song catching on with the Garden crowd.

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis was honored in his native Latvia on Thursday night as the country’s Athlete of the Year. Of course, Porizingis couldn’t attend, as he was playing in the Knicks’ 106-95 victory over the Magic.

So his grandmother, great-aunt and two aunts accepted the award on his behalf at the awards ceremony and launched into song.

Decked out in head scarves and matching tartan shawls, the four women sang:

What we would like to wish our Porzingis tonight, tonight

Wish you good health and all of the work gets easily done

All those jealous sights should stay away from you

All the glory and fame for Kristaps while living in America

God give Kristaps opportunity to stay at such a high level for a long, long time

By the end, the crowd was clapping along.

It’s not the first time Porzingis has provided musical inspiration. Last year, a Latvian rap duo released a song about the 7-foot-3 hoops star, which was used in an ESPN commercial.

Porzingis left Thursday’s game early after hurting his knee but was back at practice Friday.