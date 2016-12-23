Maltese PM Says Libyan Plane Hijackers In Custody After Surrendering

VALLETTA, Malta (CBSNewYork/AP) — Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the hijacking of a Libyan plane is over after the hijackers gave themselves up.
In a series of tweets, he said the hijackers left the plane along with its final crew members after earlier freeing all the passengers from the flight that was diverted onto the Mediterranean island nation on Friday.
The hijackers “surrendered,” and have been “searched and taken in custody,” Muscat said.
The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 flight took off from Tamhent Airport in the Libyan town of Sabha for the capital Tripoli.
Afriqiyah Airways had earlier said there were 118 people on board, including 111 passengers.
All flights in and out of Malta have been canceled.
